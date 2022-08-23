Simple Gifts College Students Should Find Useful—Budget & Splurge Options

New and seasoned college students often miss items that will make their lives easier while working hard to get an education. But knowing what gifts are beneficial is tricky. Every student is different, but the items on this list are sure to be appreciated. So read on to dive deep into several gift options to wow any students in your life!

Snack Subscriptions

Photo by Denny Müller on Unsplash

Whether the student has a food package through their school or they’re left to fend for themselves, they can never have too many snacks. Tasty snacks to pop in their bag and enjoy between classes can give them the energy they need to make it through the long days.

Plus, getting their favorite snacks might be difficult if they don’t have access to a grocery store while on campus. So they’ll undoubtedly look forward to receiving their monthly snack delivery when the time comes.

Here’s a list of several different snack subscriptions ranging from candy packs to foreign snacks, so that you can customize the snacks to their tastes!

An Oversized Robe

Photo by Samantha Passuello

Trekking through the halls to get from the shower to their dorm room is something college students find themselves regularly doing. However, making the trip in a small towel can be awkward and chilly.

Having a luxurious robe to slip into makes showering in a dorm more enjoyable. This is an item many people don’t think to grab themselves, so it makes for a great gift.

Shower Steamers

Photo by Virginia Choy on Unsplash

The opportunity to sit and relax in a bath can’t be found when living in a dorm room. But the stress level is typically at an all-time high when they’re away from home.

Gifting a few shower steamers is an inexpensive way to show college students you care and know what they’re going through.

When they pop one in the shower, it’ll soothe and relax while filling the room with a pleasant smell.

A Mini Fridge

A mini-fridge should be on every college student's “must get” list. But for some, it’s an item they can’t afford or don’t have time to grab before the semester starts.

Keeping bottled water and other drinks cool and storing leftovers, and other small grocery items isn’t typically possible without a mini fridge. Surprising someone with one will make their day!

A Lap Desk

Most colleges provide students with a desk in their dorm room. But after hours of sitting at a desk for class, sitting somewhere more comfortable might seem more appealing.

A lap desk comes in handy when they want to sit in their bed or a chair while they work without sacrificing comfort or functionality.

A Phone Projector

At times it might get boring living on campus, especially if their college is in a more rural area. A common pastime is watching movies with friends but using a laptop or small TV becomes difficult if many people are around.

A mini projector that connects to their phone allows them to stream TV shows and movies big enough for many people to enjoy.

Wax Melts

Candles typically aren’t allowed in dorms since they pose a fire hazard. But wax melters only use a lightbulb and are safe even if left on for long periods of time by accident.

They provide the same ability to disperse delicious scents throughout a room to keep things smelling fresh and clean.

A unique way to take this to the next level is by gifting scents that will remind them of home if they move far away. For example, fall scents if they moved to an area that’s warm year round.

Multivitamins

It’s no secret many new college students tend to leave healthy eating habits behind. Eating whatever food is available, ordering more takeout, and consuming more caffeine can lead them to lack key vitamins and nutrients.

Over time they might notice the effect on how they feel. A nice way to combat this is by taking a multivitamin or a few key vitamins to keep them healthy and feeling their best. They might not think to grab this on their own, so gifting it can be helpful.

A Weekender Bag

The time comes for all students when they miss home just enough to take a weekend trip back to sleep in their own bed and visit with family. When they do, they’ll need to pack some key essentials like clothing, toiletries, and electronics they need for the weekend.

Giving them a sturdy and attractive bag to pack everything in will come in handy many times throughout their college life.

Pimple Patches

Unfortunately, pimples are something people often continue to deal with well into their adulthood. Chances are, college students are still in the thick of dealing with unwanted blemishes.

Pimple patches offer a quick way to try getting rid of pimples without popping them.

While this might seem like a very small gift, these patches come in handy when a blemish pops up at the wrong time.

A Planner

Photo by Alexa Williams on Unsplash

Between classes, events, assignments, and social or club events, college students are often some of the busiest people on the planet. Keeping track of everything they need is tricky without a system.

Providing them with a planner to keep track of their lives is something they can hopefully use every day, and it’ll keep them in line and on time each day.

A Mini Instant Camera

Photo by Farica Yang on Unsplash

One of the best parts about going to college is making memories that will last a lifetime. Smartphones are always handy for taking photos but having a tangible picture to hold is nostalgic and offers them the opportunity to decorate their dorm with their new friends.

They might even send you a few photos to enjoy as a thank you for this gift.

Give a Gift They’ll Appreciate

Giving a gift, whether large or small, is better when you know in your heart it’ll get good use. Shopping for college students can be tricky since they have limited space and are getting thrown into a whole new world.

Try grabbing one of the gifts from this list to see if it makes their college life a breeze!