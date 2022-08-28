Fall in Rochester Is Approaching—Take Part in These Fun Activities to Make the Most of It!

Photo by Alisa Anton on Unsplash

Fall in New York is romanticized for a reason. It’s a season filled with lovely weather, fun seasonal activities, delicious flavors, and a general feeling of coziness.

But to enjoy fall to the fullest, you need to seek out some experiences to make the most of this time of year and all it has to offer. Read on to learn about a handful of fall activities you might want to add to your to-do list to make the most of the fall season in Rochester!

1. Go Apple Picking

Apple picking is a classic fall activity you often see portrayed in movies and TV shows. It’s not just a plot device, it really is a fun activity for couples or families.

You get to hand pick exactly which apples you want to take home with you and try something new for the first time. The best part? You end up with dozens of apples to use in yummy fall-inspired desserts!

Here are 80 different fall recipes ranging from savory to sweet that are sure to make good use of your apples and help you find your new favorite dish!

Wickham Farms is perfect for apple picking, mini gold, and plenty of other fall activities rolled into one easy trip.

2. Go Leaf-Peeping

If you live in New York or any other Northeastern state, it’s easy to become desensitized to the gorgeous changing leaves. But people travel from all over to take leaf-peeping road trips to see this.

Try making a day out of driving around to see all the beautiful colors. You can undoubtedly find a great place to stop and take photos along the way. Packing a picnic lunch rounds out the day and helps you enjoy nature before everything is covered in a blanket of snow.

Letchworth State Park is a nice place to fit in leaf-peeping, hiking, and a picnic in one outing. You're sure to see plenty of trees with vibrant colors and find an open picnic bench to spend some time at.

3. Explore a Corn Maze

If your area has any corn mazes, try looking for one that offers a moonlight maze. Finding your way out of a corn maze when it’s dark adds another level of difficulty and fun. Going with a large group and splitting up makes for a fun competition.

Make plans afterward to grab a late-night snack or coffee to warm up, and it’s the perfect opportunity to catch up with old friends.

Long Acre Farms is home to New York's longest-running corn maze. Aside from this, they serve ice cream, wine, and other tasty treats. You might even be able to catch them on a night when they have live music and wood-fired pizza!

4. Head to a Cidery

It’s no secret that the key to a good cider is apples bursting with flavor. So, small batch cideries often have specialty flavors throughout the fall season. You can expect to see more typical fall flavors incorporated, like cinnamon and pumpkin.

Heading to a cidery and creating your own flight to try out multiple new flavors at once might lead you to find your new favorite drink.

Blue Barn Cidery is a Rochester favorite. They offer several batches of cider and have a full menu to entice you while you drink. They often offer family-friendly events with local vendors too.

5. Visit a Pumpkin Patch

Visiting a pumpkin patch is a perfect activity if you have little ones with you. The pumpkins make for a great photo op, and kids usually love hunting down their special pumpkin to take home with them.

Whether you choose to carve it, make roasted pumpkin seeds , or use it as decoration on your stoop, grabbing a pumpkin or two won’t be a waste.

6. Host a Bonfire

Having bonfires is often viewed as a summertime activity, but it’s usually too hot to fully enjoy them. The true beauty of a bonfire is cozying up in a sweatshirt and needing the fire to keep you warm. Everyone huddles around, and it makes for great conversation and plenty of laughs.

Of course, no bonfire is complete without s’mores. While some people enjoy the beauty in the simplicity of this sweet treat, you might want to try switching things up.

You can try swapping the typical Hershey’s chocolate bar for a Reese’s peanut butter cup or other specialty chocolate.

7. Try Tailgating

If football is a staple in your family, you know once fall hits you’re in the thick of football too. While the weather is crisp and the stakes aren’t too high for your team yet, heading to a game and tailgating is a fun activity.

Everyone can bring a meat or side dish and pig out before the game.

If going to a football game in person isn’t an option for you, you can still tailgate right from the comfort of your home. For a more authentic experience, you can grab a projector and watch the game on the “big screen” outside.

This makes for a simple way to have a large number of people over, even if your inside area isn’t spacious enough.

8. Have a Scary Movie Night

There’s no arguing that fall is the best time of year to watch a scary movie. Grab some of your favorite movie night snacks (or make a fall-themed recipe) and hit the couch.

Even if you don’t particularly like scary movies, watching a thriller or creepy sci-fi film will give you the same vibes.

9. Take a Hike

Hiking in the winter isn’t enjoyable for most, and hiking throughout the summer might be too hot for you to genuinely enjoy. But the more moderate temperatures fall brings make it easy to hike with a light jacket while still remaining at a comfortable temperature and being able to focus on the views instead of how hot or cold you are.

There’s no shortage of incredible hikes in New York, but here’s a list of 16 to get you started.

Take Advantage of Sweater Weather

The classic fall season of changing leaves, sweater weather, and pumpkin spice doesn’t last long. Thankfully, every item on this list allows you to make the best of this wonderful season. Add a few of these activities to your list this year, so this fall is your best one yet!