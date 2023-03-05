Donald Trump Teams Up with Capitol Attackers to Release Controversial Song: Justice for All

Justice for All Photo by Natilyn Hicks (Natilyn Photography) on Unsplash

Donald Trump has published a benefit song using a chorus of men in prison in Washington, DC, for their involvement in the attack on the Capitol that they instigated on January 6.

According to The Guardian, Donald J. Trump and the J6 Prison Choir published the tune "Justice for All" on streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube on Friday.

This is the latest effort by Trump and his far-right followers to cast the assault on the Capitol on January 6 as a political issue and paint many of the demonstrators as victimized by the government.

The video will be broadcast on a show presented by the far-right agitator and accused fraudster Steve Bannon, who served as Trump's campaign manager and White House advisor, according to Forbes, which made the initial announcement about the piece's creation.

Trump repeats the Pledge of Allegiance while a choir of masculine voices sings "The Star-Spangled Banner" as the song's background music plays in the background.

"I've never felt more disgust at the sheer presence of a song than one sung by a president who attempted to organize a revolution and a 'chorus' of dissidents who tried to assist him," said Robert Maguire, research director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

The music was "a classic misinformation strategy," according to Barb McQuade, a former US attorney and law lecturer at the University of Michigan.

She claimed that Trump tried to "package falsehoods in patriotism."

Trump urged his followers to "fight fiercely" on January 6, 2021, to prevent Joseph Biden from certifying his victory. After that, a crowd seized the US Senate.

The disturbance only slowed down certification, but it is now known to have contributed to nine fatalities, including suicides by law enforcement.

Over a thousand individuals have been accused. Hundreds have been found guilty, some of the plot, and the FBI has hundreds more on its sought list.

Trump was accused of fomenting unrest but was cleared when enough Senate Republicans stood by him.

Four criminal reports about Trump have been made to the Justice Department by the US legislative committee looking into the attack on January 6; the Justice Department is still conducting its probe.

In addition, there are inquiries into Trump's business transactions, a cash payment to a porn star, keeping confidential records, and a journalist's slander lawsuit alleging him of rape.

Trump is currently leading the GOP field in the presidential race.

According to Forbes, Trump's campaign anthem is intended to collect money for the prisoners' families. The initiative will not "benefit the relatives of individuals who assaulted a police officer," it was also stated.

According to Forbes, which cited "a source with knowledge of the initiative," the chorus comprised about 20 prisoners at the jail in Washington, DC. They were captured singing on the jail's phone. Some of these prisoners perform the national song each evening.