America: HIGH temps in the south and HEAVY SNOW in the north Photo by Thom Holmes on Unsplash

An unusual winter, according to US meteorologists. While parts of the southeast prepare for record temps, powerful storms in the northern US have severely disrupted most of the states near the Canadian border.

As of Wednesday, February 22, there are extreme blizzards and heavy precipitation in 28 states, affecting 75 million people.

Snowfall of two feet in Minnesota

According to the BBC, many institutions and companies in the Dakotas, Minnesota, and Wisconsin have closed due to the snow.

Washington, DC, is anticipated to experience high temperatures that beat a mark that has stood for nearly 150 years. Additionally, most southeasterly nations will experience 38 degrees Celsius warmer temps than the north. It's expected to snow there up to two feet, a 30-year-high.

According to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the National Guard will be on site to assist drivers who become stranded in the storm.

According to forecasters, the cyclone could travel 2,000 miles from Nebraska to New Hampshire. Overall, the typhoon has resulted in the cancellation of more than 1,700 aircraft.

Harsh cold in California

California, which is ordinarily bright and pleasant, is currently in a severe weather zone. In Los Angeles, a storm alert has been issued. Significant snowfall and gusts of up to 120 km/h are predicted in the slopes and foothills of Ventura and Los Angeles County. The 39 million residents of California, according to climatologist Daniel Swain of the University of California – Los Angeles (UCLA), will all be strolling on snow in the coming days.

Parts of Montana suffered temperatures as low as -20 degrees Celsius as of Wednesday night.

During this period, most southern US is experiencing abnormally warm temperatures. McAllen, Texas, registered a scorching 35 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday. Additionally, 100-year-old marks were beaten in Atlanta, Nashville, Cincinnati, Lexington, Kentucky, and Nashville.

And on Thursday, the temperature in Washington, DC, is expected to reach 26 degrees Celsius, breaking the previous mark established in 1874.

According to climate expert Andrew Kruczkiewicz, a scholar at Columbia University, "we've seen this persistent trend all winter where the western US is seeing below-average temperatures and the eastern US is seeing above-average temperatures."

The wintry storm's impacts can be felt in Canada. Weather alerts are in effect for a sizable portion of the nation, including Toronto, where sleet, freezing rain, and precipitation of between 10 and 15 centimeters are anticipated. And there are freezing alerts for areas of Alberta due to lows of -40 degrees Celsius.

Using www.DeepL.com/Translator to translate (free version)