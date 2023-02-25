Cocaine Bear - Review Photo by mana5280 on Unsplash

"Cocaine Bear" is a must-see movie that knows what it is and what it wants to do.

Based on a true story from 1985 about a plane crash involving a drug runner, lost cocaine, and a black bear that consumed it, this thrilling tale follows a peculiar mix of law enforcement officers, felons, vacationers, and adolescents as they all converge in a Georgia woodland. In this forest, a 500-pound apex predator has devoured an enormous quantity of cocaine and has become a frenzied killing machine, fueled by both the drug and its insatiable thirst for blood.

The film imagines what would have occurred if the bear hadn't died but rather had gotten hooked on the stuff. The result is a wild and violent comedy/thriller that is sure to bring people together and save cinema. The communal experience is essential here, and the bear itself is surprisingly high-tech for a cheesy, silly movie. The bear's attacks are harrowing, and the violence is often so graphic and gory that you'll find yourself rooting for the bear to succeed.

The film's pacing and tone are perfect, and the period-specific needle drops, costume, and production design are on point without being obvious parodies.

Some standout supporting players do evolve in surprising ways, but while the suspense that had carried the film for the first two-thirds of its brisk running time dips as it nears its conclusion, "Cocaine Bear" still delivers a must-see experience.

Genre: Mystery & Thriller, Comedy

Original Language: English

Director: Elizabeth Banks

Producer: Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, Brian Duffield, Aditya Sood, Matt Reilly, Christine Sun

Writer: Jimmy Warden

Release Date (Theaters): Feb 24, 2023 Wide

Runtime: 1h 35m

Distributor: Universal Pictures