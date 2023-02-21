Saying Goodbye to Their Baby Before It Even Begins

Drama of a Florida Couple- Baby will die within hours of being born Photo by Omar Lopez on Unsplash

A dramatic tale from the United States again brings up the sensitive topic of abortion. In Florida, a couple is already aware that their unborn child will perish shortly after delivery. The parents must also endure the suffering.

The cause, according to The Guardian, is the US Supreme Court's decision last year to eliminate the right to abortion nationally. Abortion after 15 weeks is illegal in Florida, except in certain situations.

Deborah Dorbert is just one of the women who are unable to obtain essential abortion operations as a result of the Supreme Court ruling. She and her husband, Lee, are expecting their second child, but physicians have already informed them that the infant has Potter syndrome, a fatal fetal abnormality. However, abortion was not permitted in Florida due to a misunderstanding of the legislation.

Potter syndrome is an uncommon disease linked to fetal development in the womb that comes from abnormal kidney growth and function, ultimately leading to an impairment in the quantity of amniotic fluid encircling the baby during pregnancy.

Potter syndrome is considered "doubly deadly" by experts. Why? Because infants with damaged kidneys are unable to clear lethal toxins from their bodies, resulting in renal failure. Furthermore, the lack of amniotic fluid in the womb results in an infant being delivered unable to breathe.

Abortion is illegal in Florida.

With some exclusions, Florida's Prenatal and Infant Mortality Reduction Act prohibits abortions after 15 weeks. This group permits abortion "if two doctors confirm in writing that the baby has a fatal fetal abnormality and has not achieved viability."

In Dorberts' instance, when the infant was identified in November, the maternal-fetal medicine expert told them that some parents choose to carry the pregnancy to term, while others choose abortion. After discovering that infants with Potter syndrome perish from suffocation within minutes or hours of delivery, the two parents wished to end the pregnancy as soon as possible. However, the doctor informed them that procedures could not be done until 37 weeks of pregnancy.

According to the Washington Post, doctors have even urged lawmakers to "look at the new legislation and the way it is worded" to see what can be done. Even though they could travel to other states where abortion is allowed, the Dorberts told the press that they had only left Florida a few times and that the expense of travel to other cities would exceed their budget.

The Dorberts' decision

The Dorberts eventually chose to provide palliative care for the infant after birth. "That decision was essential to us, knowing that we have that control back, at least in some of these choices," Lee Dorbert explained.

Doctors who do not cooperate with the abortion legislation face penalties. It can result in losing their license to practice, hefty fines, and even up to five years in jail!