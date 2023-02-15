Florida, NY

Looking for a delicious slice of pizza? You're in luck!

Alinaty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11czig_0koRTtHY00
Pizza foodPhoto byIvan TorresonUnsplash

If you’re in Florida, NY, and looking for a delicious slice of pizza, you’re in luck! Several great pizza restaurants in the area offer a unique take on this classic dish. Here are some of the top pizzerias to check out in Florida, NY:

G’s Pizza: Known for its traditional thin-crust pizza and homemade sauce, G’s Pizza is a local favorite. The menu also features a variety of other Italian dishes, including calzones, Stromboli, and pasta dishes.

Brothers Pizza: This family-owned pizzeria is known for its fresh ingredients and generous toppings. In addition to classic pizza options, they also offer specialty pies like the Buffalo chicken pizza and the BBQ chicken pizza.

Village Pizza: Located in the heart of Florida, NY, Village Pizza has been serving up delicious pizza since 1978. Their pies come in traditional and gourmet varieties, with toppings like eggplant, ricotta, and meatballs.

Joe Cristiano’s Pizza: With over 25 years of experience in the pizza business, Joe Cristiano’s Pizza has become a local institution. Their menu features classic pizza options and creative specialty pies, like the Hawaiian pizza with ham and pineapple.

Roma Pizza & Pasta: If you’re in the mood for pizza and pasta, Roma Pizza & Pasta is the place to go. They offer various classic and gourmet pizza options and pasta dishes like baked zit and chicken Alfredo.

Antonio’s Pizza: Located in nearby Goshen, Antonio’s Pizza is a family owned business that has been serving delicious pizza for over 20 years. Their menu features traditional and gourmet pizza options, as well as a variety of other Italian dishes like baked zit, chicken Parmesan, and meatball subs.

Mama Theresa’s Pizzeria: This family-owned pizzeria in Middletown offers a variety of pizza options, as well as Italian specialties like chicken Frances, shrimp scampi, and eggplant collating.

Bella Luna: While not exclusively a pizza restaurant, Bella Luna in Montgomery offers some of the best wood-fired pizza in the area. The restaurant flatters itself by using fresh, high-quality ingredients and making everything from scratch. Their menu also features a variety of other Italian dishes like risotto, gnocchi, and veal Milanese.

Capri Restaurant & Pizzeria: Located in Warwick, Capri Restaurant & Pizzeria has been a local favorite for over 40 years. Their pizza menu includes classic and gourmet options, as well as a variety of other Italian dishes like stuffed shells, linguine with clam sauce, and chicken scarpariello.

Colanders’s Pizza King: Located in Wall kill, Colanders’s Pizza King has served delicious pizza for over 50 years. Their menu includes a variety of classic and specialty pizzas and Italian dishes like lasagna, stuffed shells, and eggplant collating.

Frank’s Pizza: This family-owned pizzeria in Chester offers a variety of pizza options, as well as Italian specialties like chicken Marsala, baked zit, and veal parmigiana.

Maria’s Pizza: Located in Newburgh, Maria’s Pizza is a casual Italian eatery that offers a variety of pizza options, as well as pasta dishes, subs, and salads. Their pizza menu includes classic options like pepperoni and sausage and specialty pies like white pizza with ricotta and mozzarella.

Pizza E Berra: This popular pizzeria in Middletown offers a variety of classic and specialty pizzas and a wide selection of craft beers. Their pizza menu includes the Philly cheese steak pizza and the chicken bacon ranch pizza.

Whether you prefer classic cheese pizza or something a little more adventurous, there’s a pizza restaurant in Florida, NY, and the surrounding areas to suit your taste. From family-owned pizzerias to upscale restaurants with wood-fired ovens, you’re sure to find a delicious meal that satisfies your pizza craving.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pizza# food# good taste# news# news food

Comments / 0

Published by

I like traveling and nature.

Florida, NY
248 followers

More from Alinaty

New York City, NY

Top Ten Accommodations for a Memorable Stay in New York

From budget-friendly hostels to luxurious five-star hotels, there's something for every traveler. If you're looking for a memorable stay in the city that never sleeps, here are our top ten picks for accommodations in NY.

Read full story
1 comments

Saying Goodbye to Their Baby Before It Even Begins

A dramatic tale from the United States again brings up the sensitive topic of abortion. In Florida, a couple is already aware that their unborn child will perish shortly after delivery. The parents must also endure the suffering.

Read full story
16 comments

Top Ten Wellness Centers in Florida

Florida is known for its sunny weather, beautiful beaches, and vibrant lifestyle. But did you know that it's also a hub for wellness enthusiasts? With many fitness centers, spas, and health-focused facilities, Florida is the ultimate destination for those prioritizing their well-being. Top wellness centers in Florida:

Read full story
Florida, NY

Beautiful Beaches in Florida: Sun, Sand, and Seafood

Florida is known for its beautiful beaches, crystal-clear water, white sand, and abundant sunshine. From the Gulf Coast to the Atlantic Ocean, Florida's coastline offers a variety of beach destinations that are perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and water sports. In addition to the natural beauty of the beaches, many offer fantastic seafood restaurants that serve fresh, locally caught fish and seafood.

Read full story
Florida, NY

Discovering Restaurants and Cuisine in the Sunshine State

Florida is a culinary destination known for its diverse cuisine, from seafood to international fare. With so many restaurants, knowing where to go can be challenging. Here are some great restaurants in Florida:

Read full story
Florida State

Exploring Florida Through its Oddities and Curiosities

Florida is a southeastern state in the United States, known for its tropical climate, beaches, and tourist attractions such as theme parks and nature reserves. However, many weird and interesting facts about this state have yet to be widely known. Here are some of the most curious and surprising facts about Florida:

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Top Ten Accommodations for a Memorable Stay in Florida

Florida ranks among the most favored tourist spots in the United States, known for its beautiful sandy beaches, theme parks, and tropical climate. With a wide range of accommodations available, from luxury hotels to private villas, we have compiled a list of Florida's top ten tourist accommodations.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Top 10 Must-Visit Cafés and Pubs in Florida

Florida is understood for its gorgeous beaches, theme parks, and warm climate. However, it's also home to some of the best cafés and pubs in the country. Whether you're looking for a quick coffee, a relaxing atmosphere, or a place to grab a drink with friends, Florida has you covered. Here are the top ten cafés and pubs in Florida:

Read full story
Kissimmee, FL

Plastic pots are burning outside a Kissimmee nursery plant warehouse in a 5-acre Florida fire

Firefighters are battling a sizable industrial fire that started behind a business that manufactures plastic nursery and greenhouse supplies in Kissimmee, Florida, not far from Walt Disney World.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Top Ten Tourist Attractions in Florida

Florida is a popular tourist location in the United States. With its year-round friendly weather, gorgeous beaches, and thrilling attractions, it's no surprise that millions of people travel to the Sunshine State each year. The following are the top ten tourist sites in Florida that you should take advantage of.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida, NY

Celebrate Valentine's Day in Florida: 5 Ideas for a Romantic Getaway

If you and your significant other enjoy the beach, Florida has several possibilities. The Sunshine State is residence to some of the gorgeous beaches in the world, from the crystal-clear seas of the Florida Keys to the white-sand beaches of Miami. Take a romantic walk down the beach, watch the sunset, and dine at one of the numerous beachfront restaurants by candlelight.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy