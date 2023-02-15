Pizza food Photo by Ivan Torres on Unsplash

If you’re in Florida, NY, and looking for a delicious slice of pizza, you’re in luck! Several great pizza restaurants in the area offer a unique take on this classic dish. Here are some of the top pizzerias to check out in Florida, NY:

G’s Pizza: Known for its traditional thin-crust pizza and homemade sauce, G’s Pizza is a local favorite. The menu also features a variety of other Italian dishes, including calzones, Stromboli, and pasta dishes.

Brothers Pizza: This family-owned pizzeria is known for its fresh ingredients and generous toppings. In addition to classic pizza options, they also offer specialty pies like the Buffalo chicken pizza and the BBQ chicken pizza.

Village Pizza: Located in the heart of Florida, NY, Village Pizza has been serving up delicious pizza since 1978. Their pies come in traditional and gourmet varieties, with toppings like eggplant, ricotta, and meatballs.

Joe Cristiano’s Pizza: With over 25 years of experience in the pizza business, Joe Cristiano’s Pizza has become a local institution. Their menu features classic pizza options and creative specialty pies, like the Hawaiian pizza with ham and pineapple.

Roma Pizza & Pasta: If you’re in the mood for pizza and pasta, Roma Pizza & Pasta is the place to go. They offer various classic and gourmet pizza options and pasta dishes like baked zit and chicken Alfredo.

Antonio’s Pizza: Located in nearby Goshen, Antonio’s Pizza is a family owned business that has been serving delicious pizza for over 20 years. Their menu features traditional and gourmet pizza options, as well as a variety of other Italian dishes like baked zit, chicken Parmesan, and meatball subs.

Mama Theresa’s Pizzeria: This family-owned pizzeria in Middletown offers a variety of pizza options, as well as Italian specialties like chicken Frances, shrimp scampi, and eggplant collating.

Bella Luna: While not exclusively a pizza restaurant, Bella Luna in Montgomery offers some of the best wood-fired pizza in the area. The restaurant flatters itself by using fresh, high-quality ingredients and making everything from scratch. Their menu also features a variety of other Italian dishes like risotto, gnocchi, and veal Milanese.

Capri Restaurant & Pizzeria: Located in Warwick, Capri Restaurant & Pizzeria has been a local favorite for over 40 years. Their pizza menu includes classic and gourmet options, as well as a variety of other Italian dishes like stuffed shells, linguine with clam sauce, and chicken scarpariello.

Colanders’s Pizza King: Located in Wall kill, Colanders’s Pizza King has served delicious pizza for over 50 years. Their menu includes a variety of classic and specialty pizzas and Italian dishes like lasagna, stuffed shells, and eggplant collating.

Frank’s Pizza: This family-owned pizzeria in Chester offers a variety of pizza options, as well as Italian specialties like chicken Marsala, baked zit, and veal parmigiana.

Maria’s Pizza: Located in Newburgh, Maria’s Pizza is a casual Italian eatery that offers a variety of pizza options, as well as pasta dishes, subs, and salads. Their pizza menu includes classic options like pepperoni and sausage and specialty pies like white pizza with ricotta and mozzarella.

Pizza E Berra: This popular pizzeria in Middletown offers a variety of classic and specialty pizzas and a wide selection of craft beers. Their pizza menu includes the Philly cheese steak pizza and the chicken bacon ranch pizza.

Whether you prefer classic cheese pizza or something a little more adventurous, there’s a pizza restaurant in Florida, NY, and the surrounding areas to suit your taste. From family-owned pizzerias to upscale restaurants with wood-fired ovens, you’re sure to find a delicious meal that satisfies your pizza craving.