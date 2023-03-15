If you live in North Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try with your friends or family, here is a list of five great steakhouses in North Carolina. If you have never been to any of them, give them a chance next time you are in the area.

5 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses

Clayton Steakhouse, Clayton

Heath's Steakhouse, Dunn

Davison's Steaks, Sanford

Lake Park Steakhouse, Carolina Beach

Metro 8 Steakhouse, Durham

