If you live in Florida and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places in Florida that are beautiful and make for a great weekend getaway or even a longer vacation if you have the time for it.

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida

Naples

Destin

The Everglades

Marathon

What do you think about these amazing places for a weekend getaway in Florida? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already visited them, what was your hones impression and how would you rate your personal experience? Did you enjoy your time there? Would you recommend other readers to go if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite places as well, so more people can learn about them and even visit them next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even more so, as we would love to know what your go-to places are so definitely share them in the comments.

Last but not least, if you liked this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and even send it to your loved ones that live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future. This way, more people can find out about these beautiful places and they can explore them.