5 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Alina Andras

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UczF2_0lE0dFTD00
Photo byPhoto by Max Mota on UnsplashonUnsplash

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of five amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for their food and service.

5 Great Seafood Places in Florida

  • Star Fish Company, Cortez
  • Owen's Fish Camp, Sarasota
  • Shells Seafood, Lakeland
  • Harry's Old Place, Winter Haven
  • Bonefish Grill, Orlando

What do you think about these amazing seafood places in Florida? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these seafood spots in Florida if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots as well, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local or you simply know the state of Florida really well, then even more so, as we would really like to know what your go-to places are, so definitely share them in the comments.

Last but not least, if you like reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and even send it to your loved ones that live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future. This way, more people can find out about these amazing places and can get to try their food.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Storyteller with over 8 years of practical experience.

N/A
49K followers

More from Alina Andras

Florida State

7 Great Burger Spots in Florida

If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of seven amazing burger places that are known for their food and service. If you have never tasted their food before, give it a try.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

4 Gorgeous but Underrated Beaches in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love exploring new places, here is a list of four amazing beaches in Florida that are often overlooked. What do you think about these amazing beaches in Florida? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your honest impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy your time there ? What about the overall experience? Would you recommend other people to visit these beaches in Florida if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite beaches in Florida as well, so more people can learn about them and pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even more so, as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to traveling well in Florida, so definitely share your go-to beaches in the comments.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

4 Great Seafood Spots in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for their food and service.

Read full story
Florida State

Six Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new places from time to time, here is list of four great pizza spots in Florida that are known for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Florida? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the overall atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these pizza spots if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places as well, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area and feel like trying a new restaurant. If you are a local then even better, as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Florida so definitely share your suggestions below.

Read full story
Florida State

4 Great Burger Spots in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for their food and service.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

6 Breathtaking Beaches in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love traveling around, here is a list of six amazing beaches that are truly beautiful, so if you have never visited any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.

Read full story
4 comments
Maine State

4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.

Read full story
1 comments
Missouri State

4 Amazing Burger Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.

Read full story
California State

4 Amazing Seafood Places in California

If you live in California and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for their food. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in California? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the overall atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these seafood spots in California if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood places as well, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even more so, as we would love to hear what your go-to palaces so definitely share them in the comments.

Read full story
1 comments
Oklahoma State

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious every day of the week.

Read full story
2 comments
Virginia State

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.

Read full story
Alabama State

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.

Read full story
3 comments
Mississippi State

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Mississippi

If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.

Read full story
1 comments
Iowa State

4 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.

Read full story
Greensboro, NC

4 Amazing Burger Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.

Read full story
Florida State

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.

Read full story
1 comments
Nebraska State

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.

Read full story
3 comments
Maine State

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy