If you live in California and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for their food.

4 Amazing Seafood Places in California

Fisherman's Outlet, Los Angeles

Original Fish Co., Los Alamitos

Pismo's Coastal Grill, Fresno

Fishwives, Pasadena

What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in California? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the overall atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these seafood spots in California if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood places as well, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even more so, as we would love to hear what your go-to palaces so definitely share them in the comments.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and even send it to your loved ones that live in California or want to travel there soon. This way, more people can find out about these amazing seafood places and can get to try their food.