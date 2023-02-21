If you live in Florida and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

Shells Seafood, Lakeland

Star Fish Company, Cortez

Bonefish Grill, Orlando

Harry's Old Place, Winter Haven

What do you think about these amazing seafood places in Florida? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these places if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood places as well, so more people can find out about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around and feel like having some seafood. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Florida so definitely share your go-to places in the comments.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood places as well, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit and try their food.