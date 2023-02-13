If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon

Luna Sea Fish House, Yachats

Tidal Raves Seafood Grill, Depoe Bay

Local Ocean Seafoods, Newport

Tony's Crab Shack, Bandon

What do you think about these amazing seafood places in Oregon? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots as well, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around and want to try a new restaurant. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Oregon so definitely leave your suggestions below.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and even send it to your loved ones that live in Oregon or plan on traveling there in the near future. This way, more people can find out about these amazing restaurants and can get to try their delicious food.