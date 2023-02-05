If you live in Indiana and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are well-known for seriving delicious food.

4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana

Hinkle's Hamburgers, Bloomington

Punch Burger, Indianapolis

Miner-Dunn, Highland

Bru Burger Bar, Indianapolis

What do you think about these amazing burger spots in Indiana? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger places if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Indiana too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Indiana so definitely leave your suggestions below.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and even send it to your loved ones that live in Indiana or plan on going there in the near future. This way, more people can find out about these amazing burger spots and can get to enjoy their delicious food.