If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

Star Fish Company, Cortez

Shells Seafood, Lakeland

Owen's Fish Camp, Sarasota

Bonefish Grill, Orlando

What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Florida? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these seafood spots if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood places too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around and feel like trying a new restaurant. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Florida, so definitely leave your suggestions in the comments.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and even send it to your loved ones that live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future.