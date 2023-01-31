If you live in California and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.

4 Amazing Seafood Places in California

The Boiling Crab, Los Angeles

Tony's Seafood Restaurant, Marshall

Original Fish Co., Los Alamitos

Fog Harbor Fish House, San Francisco

