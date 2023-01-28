If you live in California and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients.

4 Amazing Pizza Places in California

California Pizza Place, Anaheim

Casa Bianca Pizza Pie, Los Angeles

A's Pizza, Canyon Lake

Fuoco Pizzeria Napoletana, Fullerton

What do you think about these amazing pizza places in California? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these pizza places if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite restaurants as well, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around and feel like trying a new place. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in California so definitely leave your go-to places below.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it was useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and even send it to your loved ones that live in California or plan on traveling there in the near future. This way, more people can find out about these great restaurants and can get to try their food.