If you live in Idaho and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

Lock Stock & Barrel, Boise

LongHorn Steakhouse, Idaho Falls

Indian Creek Steakhouse, Caldwell

Texas de Brazil, Meridian

What do you think about these amazing steakhouses in Idaho? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these amazing restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest impression in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite steakhouses too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal suggestions in the comments, so definitely drop your go-to places below.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and even send it to your loved ones that live in Idaho or plan on traveling there in the near future. This way, more people can find out about these great restaurants and can get to try their food.