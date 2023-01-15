If you live in California and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely check them out.

4 Amazing Pizza Places in California

Casa Bianca Pizza Pie, Los Angeles

Golden Pizza and Wings, San Bernardino

Pizza California, San Jose

Pizzeria Mozza, Los Angeles

What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in California? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited any of these restaurants, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these pizza places if they happen to be in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section and make sure to include your favorite restaurants too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to know what your go-to places are, so definitely leave your suggestions below.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and even send it to your loved ones that live in California. This way, more people can learn about these amazing pizza places and can get to try their food.