If you live in Georgia and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia

Big Pie in the Sky Pizzeria, Kennesaw

Hearth Pizza Tavern, Sandy Springs

Novo Cucina, Dunwoody

Antico Italian Pizza, Atlanta

What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Georgia? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Georgia so definitely leave your suggestions below.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and even send it to your loved ones that live in Georgia or plan on traveling there in the near future. This way, more people can learn about these amazing pizza spots and can get to try their food.