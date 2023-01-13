If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh ingredients only.

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Oregon

Mezza Luna Pizzeria, Eugene

Pisanos Woodfired Pizza, Bend

Apizza Scholls, Portland

Flying Pie Pizzeria, Portland

What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Oregon? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food? What about the service and the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these pizza spots too, if they happen to live close by? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places in Oregon too, so more people can learn about them and pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local or you simply know your way around Oregon, then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well so definitely drop your suggestions below.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and even send it to your loved ones that live in Oregon or plan on going there in the near future. This way, more people can learn about these amazing pizza places and can get to try their food.