If you live in Florida and you also like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never visited any of them, make sure to drop by next time you are around.

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

PizzAmore, Mt Dora

Roostica, Key West

Dora's Pizza, Haines City

Lazy Moon Pizza, Orlando

What do you think about these restaurants? Have you ever been to any of these pizza spots before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal suggestions so definitely leave your go-to places in the comments.

Last but not least, if you enjoyed reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and even send it to your loved ones that live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future. This way, more people can learn about these amazing restaurants and can get to try their delicious food and amazing service.