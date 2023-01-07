If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

Idaho Pizza Company, Boise

Papa Tom's Pizza, Idaho Falls

Westside Pizza, Star

Lucy's New York Style Pizza, Idaho Falls

What do you think about these amazing pizza places in Idaho? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants, if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area and feel like trying a new restaurant. If you are a local then even better as we would love to know what your go-to places are, so definitely leave your suggestions below.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is useful in any, don't forget to share this article and even send it to your loved ones that live in Idaho or plan on traveling there in the near future. This way, more people can learn about these amazing pizza places in Idaho and can get to try their food.