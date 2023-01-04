If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.

4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico

Sparkys, Hatch

Hall of Flame Burgers, Ruidoso

The Grill on San Mateo, Albuquerque

Burger Boy, Cedar Crest

What do you think about these amazing burger places in New Mexico? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger spots too, if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around and are craving burgers. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in New Mexico, so definitely leave your suggestions below.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and even send it to your loved ones that live in New Mexico or plan on traveling there in the near future. This way, more people can get to learn about these amazing places and can try their delicious burgers.