If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by local people for their service and delicious food, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.

4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina

Harbor Inn Seafood Restaurant, Columbia

Oceanview Seafood Restaurant, Cayce

Lobster House Seafood Restaurant, Myrtle Beach

Hank's Seafood Restaurant, Charleston

What do you think about these amazing seafood restaurants in South Carolina? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these seafood places if they happen to be in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots as well, so more people can visit them next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love hear what your go-to places so definitely share your personal suggestions in the comments.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and even send it to your loved ones that live in South Carolina or wish to travel there in the near future. This way, more people can learn about these amazing restaurants and can get to try their delicious food.