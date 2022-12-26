If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.

4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

Burgers Shakes, Lexington

Bunz Burgerz, Louisville

Double Dogs, Bowling Green

Hebron Grille, Hebron

What do you think about these amazing burger places in Kentucky? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate the overall service? What about the food and the atmosphere? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Kentucky too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around and feel like eating a nice burger. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear what your go-to places are when it comes to eating well in Kentucky, so leave your personal suggestions in the comments.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and even send it to your loved ones that live in Kentucky or wish to travel there in the near future. This way, more people can find out about these restaurants and can get to try their food.