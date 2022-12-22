If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of five amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food and good service.

5 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

Owen's Fish Camp, Sarasota

Bonefish Grill, Orlando

Star Fish Company, Cortez

Joe's Crab Shack, Kissimmee

Harry's Old Place, Winter Haven

What do you think about these amazing seafood restaurants in Florida? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit them as well, if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots in Florida too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better, as we would love to know what your go-to places are, so definitely share them in the comments.

Last but definitely not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and even send it to your loved ones that live in Florida or wish to travel there in the near future. This way, more people can learn about these seafood places and can get to try their delicious food.