If you live in Oregon and love to go out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely give them a try.

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

RingSide Steakhouse, Portland

Outback Steakhouse, Portland

Bos Taurus, Bend

Porters, Medford

What do you think about these amazing steakhouses in Oregon? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your overall experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these steakhouses if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite steakhouses in Oregon too, so more people can learn about these amazing restaurants and can get to enjoy their delicious food. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear what your go-to places, so definitely share your suggestions in the comments.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and even send it to your loved ones that live in Oregon or wish to travel there in the near future, so more people can learn about these amazing restaurants and can get to taste their delicious food.