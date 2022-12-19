If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.

4 Great Burger Places in California

Pie'n Burger, Pasadena

Grill 'em All, Alhambra

The Apple Pan, Los Angeles

Oh My Burger, Gardena

What do you think about these amazing burger spots in California? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger places in California if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places too, so more people can visit them next time they are around and feel like eating a nice burger. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear what your go-to places are, so definitely share your suggestions in the comments.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and even send it to your close friends and family members that live in California and love going out from time to time. This way, more people can learn about these amazing restaurants and can get to try their delicious food and amazing service.