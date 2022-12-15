If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

Bareburger, Columbus

Hecks Ohio City, Cleveland

The Thurman Cafe, Columbus

Hamburger Wagon, Miamisburg

What do you think about these amazing burger places in Ohio? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your personal experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? More importantly, would you recommend other people to visit these burger places in Ohio, if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favourite burger places in Ohio too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around and feel like trying a new restaurant. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendation when it comes to eating well in Ohio.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and even send it to your loved ones that live in Ohio or wish to travel there in the near future. This way, more people can get to try these restaurant and enjoy their delicious food.