If you live in Alabama and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh ingredients only.

4 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Twisted Root Burger Co., Vestavia Hills

Char Burger, Guntersville

Farm Burger, Huntsville

Hamburger King, Montgomery

What do you think about these amazing burger places in Alabama? If you have already been to any of them, what was your honest impression and how would you rate these restaurants? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the overall atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger places if they happen to live close by? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger spots in Alabama too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area and feel like trying a new place. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear what your go-to places are, so definitely share your suggestions in the comments.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and even send it to your loved ones that live in Alabama or wish to travel there in the near future. This way, more and more people can learn about these burger spots and can get to enjoy their delicious food.