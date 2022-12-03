If you live in Florida and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Shells Seafood, Lakeland

Owen's Fish Camp, Sarasota

Bonefish Grill, Orlando

DJ's Clam Shack, Key West

What do you think about these amazing seafood places in Florida? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would your ate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other readers to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood places too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around and feel like trying a new restaurant. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear what your favorite seafood places are, so absolutely leave your suggestions in the comments.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and even send it to your loved ones that live on Florida or wish to travel in the near future. This way, more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around and are craving seafood.