If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

Tautog's Restaurant, Virginia Beach

Quarterdeck, Arlington

Chasin' Tails Seafood, Arlington

Surf Rider Restaurant, Hampton

What do you think about these amazing seafood places in Virginia? Have you ever visited any of them? If you have already been to these restaurants, what was your impression and how would you rate these seafood spots? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other readers to visit these seafood places in Virginia if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favourite seafood spots in Virginia too, so more people can visit them next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to know what your go-to places, so share them in the comments.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and even send it to your loved ones that live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon. This way, more people can learn about these amazing seafood places and can get to enjoy their delicious food.