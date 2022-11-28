If you live in California and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit and try their food.

Five Great Steakhouses in California

BOA Steakhouse, West Hollywood

Osso Steakhouse, San Francisco

Forbes Mill Steakhouse, Los Gatos

Rok Steakhouse & Grill, San Jose

Maderas Steak & Ribs, Los Alamitos

