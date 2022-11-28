If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

Mastro's Steakhouse, Chicago

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, Oak Brook

FoxFire Restaurant, Geneva

Niemerg's Steakhouse, Effingham

