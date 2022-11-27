If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.

Five Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Mazos Hamburgers, Milwaukee

Jennings & Co., Wisconsin Rapids

Brews Brothers Pub, Weston

Hamburger Haus, Campbellsport

Dlux, Madison

What do you think about these amazing burger places in Wisconsin? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have already visited them, what was your impression? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit them if they happen to live in the area? Feel fee to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include you favourite burger places in Wisconsin too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around and feel like eating a nice burger. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating good burgers in Wisconsin so definitely leave your go-to places in the comments.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and even send it to your loved ones so more people can learn about these amazing burger places in Wisconsin and can get to enjoy their delicious food.