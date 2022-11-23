fries, vegetables, and a burger Photo by Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash on Unsplash

If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

Miner-Dunn, Highland

317 Burger, Indianapolis

Hinkle's Hamburgers, Bloomington

Flight Burger, Carmel

What do you think about the restaurants mentioned above? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your personal experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit them if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favourite burger places too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around and feel like trying a new restaurant. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear what your go-to places so definitely share them in the comments.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and even send it to your loved ones who live in Indiana or wish to travel there soon. This way, more and more people can learn about these great burger places and can get to try their delicious food.