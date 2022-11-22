Pizza on a plate Photo by Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash on Unsplash

If you live in Washington and you also happen to love pizza, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Washington that are known for serving delicious food every day of the week.

3 Great Pizza Places in Washington

Pizzeria Pulcinella, Seattle

Cloverleaf, Tacoma

Contos Pizza & Pasta, Lake Stevens

What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Washington? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these pizza spots too, if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favourite pizza places in Washington too, so more people can learn about them and even try their food, next time they want to go out with their loved ones and feel like having pizza.

