Photo by Peter Dawn on Unsplash

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

Big Burger Spot, Kernersville

Church Street Depot, Waynesville

Bang Bang Burgers, Charlotte

Burger Warfare, Greensboro

Moo & Brew, Charlotte

What do you think about these amazing burger spots in North Carolina? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your overall experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other readers that live in North Carolina or plan on going there soon to visit these restaurants mentioned above? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite restaurants in North Carolina too, so more people can discover them and maybe even pay them a visit next time they are in the area and feel like eating a nice burger. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in North Carolina.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and even send it to your loved ones who live in North Carolina or wish to travel there, so more people can find out about these burger places and can enjoy their food.