If you live in Alabama and you want to discover some new restaurants, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.

5 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

Big Mike's Steakhouse, Thomasville

Conestoga Steakhouse, Dothan

Western Sirloin Steakhouse, Moulton

Saltgrass Steakhouse, Hoover

Tony's Steak barn, Centre

What do you think about these amazing steakhouses in Alabama? Have you ever been to any of the restaurants mentioned above? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your personal experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit them as well, if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts with us in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favourite steakhouses in Alabama too, so more people can visit them next time they want to go out with their loved ones and feel like trying a new restaurant. If you are a local or you simply know the food scene of Alabama really well, then even better as we would truly love to hear your personal recommendations, so definitely drop them in the comments.

