Photo by Adolfo Félix on Unsplash

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

Docks Seafood, South Portland

The Waterfront Restaurant, Camden

Robert's Maine Grill, Kittery

Eventide Oyster Co., Portland

What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Maine? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate them? Did you like the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other readers who live in Maine to visit these seafood spots, if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favourite seafood so more people can learn about them and even try them, next time they want to go out with their loved ones. If you are a local, then even better, as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Maine.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share this article on social media and even send it to your loved ones, so more people can learn about these amazing restaurants and can get to try their delicious food.