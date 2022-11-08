Photo by Max Mota on Unsplash

If you live in South Carolina and you love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.

4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

Hank's Seafood Restaurant, Charleston

Lobster House Seafood Restaurant, Myrtle Beach

Ocean View Seafood Restaurant, Columbia

The Crab Shack, Folly Beach

What do you think about these amazing seafood restaurants in South Carolina? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have already visited them, what was your impression? Did you like the food and the atmosphere? What about the service? Would you recommend other people to visit these seafood places if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favourite restaurants in South Carolina too, so more people can learn about them and even give them a try next time they are around. If you are a local or you travel often to South Carolina and you are familiar with the food scene, then even better, as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in South Carolina.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and even send it to your loved ones who live in South Carolina or plan on traveling there soon. This way, more people can find out about these amazing places and can try their delicious food.