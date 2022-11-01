Photo by Max Mota on Unsplash

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.

4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

The Seafood King, Birmingham

The Juicy Seafood & Bar, Huntsville

Kravers Seafood Restaurant, Daphne

R and R Seafood, Spanish Fort

What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Alabama? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already visited them, what was your first impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these seafood restaurants, if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favourite seafood places in Alabama too, so more people can learn about them and pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local, then even better, as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Alabama.

Last but not least, if you enjoyed reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and even send it to your loved ones who live in Alabama or wish to travel there in the near future, so more people can find out about these amazing restaurants.