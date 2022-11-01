Photo by amirali mirhashemian on Unsplash

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

Strip Steakhouse, Avon

Pine Club, Dayton

Angry Bull Steakhouse, Huron

The Top Steakhouse, Columbus

