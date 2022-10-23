Photo by Kasumi Loffler on Pexels

If you live in New Mexico and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.

4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

Rio Chama Prime Steakhouse, Santa Fe

Texas Roadhouse, Albuquerque

Texas Club, Ruidoso

Martyrs Steakhouse, Taos

