Photo by Kaitlin Dowis on Unsplash

If you live in Florida or like to go there often on holidays, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Bonefish Grill, Orlando

Shells Seafood, Lakeland

Boshamps Seafood and Oyster House, Destin

Owen's Fish Camp, Sarasota

Now, what are your thoughts on these amazing seafood places in Florida? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have already visited them, what was your impression? Would you recommend other people who visit these restaurants? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favourite seafood restaurants in Florida too, so more people can try their food as well, if they happen to live in the area. If you are a local, then even better, as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Florida.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and send it to your loved ones who live in Florida or plan on traveling there soon, so more people can learn about these amazing restaurants and can get to try their food. All of the restaurants mentioned above are highly rated by both local people and travellers so definitely check them out if you haven't already.