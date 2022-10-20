Photo by Adolfo Félix on Unsplash

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in North Carolina, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal, as well as celebrating a special occasion.

4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

Waterfront Seafood Shack, Calabash

Amos Mosquito's Restaurant, Atlantic Beach

Fish Bites Seafood Restaurant, Wilmington

Blue Moon Beach Grill, Nags Head

Now, what are your thoughts on these amazing seafood places in North Carolina? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have already visited them, what was your impression? Did you like the atmosphere and the service? What about the food? Would you recommend other readers who live in North Carolina to try these seafood spots? Do you have any other suggestions? Feel free to share your honest thoughts with us in the comment section down below and make sure to mention your favourite restaurants too, so more people can visit them if they happen to be close by. If you are a local or you simply like traveling to North Carolina often, then even better, as we would truly love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in North Carolina.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and even send it to your loved ones who live in North Carolina or wish to travel there in the near futures so more people can find out about these amazing restaurants.