4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

Alina Andras

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11B22g_0ifB6lbH00
Photo by Muffin Creatives

I you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Oregon, this article is definitely for your. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.

  • Pizza Scholls, Portland
  • Pizza A'Fetta, Cannon Beach
  • Flying Pie Pizzeria, Oak Grove
  • Pisanos Woodfired Pizza, Bend

What do you think about these amazing restaurants in Oregon? Have you ever been to any of these pizza spots? If you have already visited them, what was your impression? Did you enjoy the food? What about the food and the atmosphere? Would you recommend other readers who live in Oregon to visit these pizza spots? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favourite pizza spots in Oregon too, so more people who live close by can pay them a visit, next time they feel like eating pizza.

Las but not least, if you liked this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and send it to your loved ones who live in Oregon or wish to travel there soon. This way, more people can find out about these amazing restaurants and can get to try their tasty pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by most local people, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.

