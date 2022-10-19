Photo by Emre Vonal from Pexels

If you live in California and you also love to go out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.

4 Great Steakhouses in California

Taylor's Steakhouse, Los Angeles

Osso Steakhouse, San Francisco

Rok Steakhouse & Grill, San Jose

Maderas Steak & Ribs, Los Alamitos

