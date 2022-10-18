Photo by Kasumi Loffler on Pexels

There is no doubt that Florida is a beautiful state, but on top of having absolutely stunning beach, Florida is also famous for its cuisine because there is nothing you can't find in The Sunshine State. Whatever you are craving, you will be able to find, any time of the day. However, today we are talking about places where you can go to enjoy steaks that are prepared well, so here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are known and praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with only high-quality ingredients.

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

Salento Steakhouse, Jacksonville

LongHorn Steakhouse, Brandon

Steak 954, Fort Lauderdale

Malio's, Tampa

